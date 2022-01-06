Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Jet Airways, Future Retail, Airtel

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a negative opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade lower on Thursday taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares fell extending a global slump after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns about persistent inflation. Worries over higher U.S. rates combined with growing concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant to weigh on riskier assets. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a negative opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 135.45 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,810.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 367 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 60,223 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 120 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 17,805.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries: RIL has raised $4 billion in a three-tranche U.S. dollar bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by new agency Reuters. The Indian conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal.

Jet Airways: Months before its proposed relaunch, Jet Airways' interim CEO Sudhir Gaur has resigned from his post. In his place, Priyapal Singh has been appointed as the stand-in manager of the carrier. Mr Gaur was also the vice president (operations) at Jet Airways.

Future Retail: The Delhi High Court has halted arbitration proceedings between Future Group and its estranged US partner Amazon.com in light of the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) suspension of a 2019 deal between the two sides. The decision on Wednesday is a setback for US e-commerce giant Amazon, which had successfully used the terms of its 2019 investment in a Future unit to block the Indian company's attempt to sell retail assets to a rival.

Airtel: Hughes Communications India (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, and Bharti Airtel has announced a joint venture to offer satellite broadband services in India.

Mahanagar Gas: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has acquired a 2 per cent stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding has increased to 7.01 per cent from 5 per cent earlier.