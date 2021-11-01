Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's, Adani Enterprises, Indian Oil Corp

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are likely to trade in green on Monday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks jumped as Japan's Nikkei rose 2.21 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.42 per cent and Shanghai Composite index traded flat. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.36 per cent or 63.70 points higher to 17,779.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent lower at 59,306.93 on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty had plunged 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to end at 17,671.65.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries: The company has announced that its much-awaited JioPhone Next will be available in stores from Diwali with an entry price of Rs 1,999 and the rest paid via EMI (equated monthly instalment) over 18 or 24 months.

Adani Enterprises: The company has acquired a 'significant' minority stake in Cleartrip Private Ltd - an online travel aggregator (OTA) which is part of the Flipkart Group. As a part of the investment, Cleartrip will serve as Adani Group's OTA partner.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 992 crore, up 30 per cent from Rs 762 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company has reported 7 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 6,360.05 crore against Rs 5,941.37 crore.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd: The company's net profit was up 79.4 per cent at Rs 2,694.1 crore in the September quarter against Rs 1,501.5 crore in the same period last year.

Automobile companies: Automakers are expected to declare their sales data for October starting today.

Airline stocks will be in focus as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended ban on scheduled commercial international passenger flights until November 30. However, international scheduled passenger flights on select routes approved by the competent authority and cargo flights, passenger flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA will continue to operate.

Also, Tata Motors and Dabur India are expected to announce their September quarter earnings.