Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Vedanta, Tega Industries, Godrej Properties

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are expected to trade in green on Monday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks pushed ahead with investors seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.29 per cent or 51.75 points down to 17,662.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had 20.46 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 58,786.67 on Friday; while the broader NSE Nifty had inched 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 17,511.30.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

ONGC: The company is seeking a minimum price of $3.5-$4 for the natural gas it plans to produce from coal seams in Jharkhand and a field in Tripura. Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) has issued separate tenders seeking buyers of 0.02 million standard cubic meters per day of coal-bed methane (CBM) it plans to produce from the North Karanpura CBM block in Jharkhand and 0.1 mmscmd from Khubal field in Tripura.

Vedanta Ltd: The company has approved second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per share for FY22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.

Tega Industries: The company will make a debut on the bourses on December 13. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 453 per equity share.

Godrej Properties: The company has acquired 100 per cent stake in Yerwada Developers (YDPL).

Sigachi Industries: The company has reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 9.86 crore in the second quarter (Q2 FY22) against Rs 7.93 crore in Q2 FY21. Sigachi's revenue rose to Rs 57.19 crore from Rs 54.95 crore on an yearly basis.