Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Infosys, Apollo Hospital In Focus Today

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a listless opening, after the flat closing in the previous session, going by indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious start for the index in India, with a 21-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,175, higher by 21 points or 0.15 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Market participants are awaiting RBI's scheduled bi-monthly policy review due later this week for near-term triggers.

Here are few stocks that will be in focus in Wednesday's (December 3) session:

Wipro

Wipro shares are likely to be in the limelight after the software major bagged a multi-year contract from Verifone for its cloud services. Wipro will develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifone's Cloud Services offerings, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company.

Infosys

Infosys shares may see some interest after the IT giant announced an initiative to improve digital accessible learning experiences for people with disability. This announcement builds on Infosys' ongoing commitment to building platforms and infrastructure for a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Apollo Hospital Enterprises

Apollo Hospital Enterprises shares may witness buying interest after the company's board approved raising of funds of Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches.