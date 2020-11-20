Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries Shares In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch:

Stocks To Watch: Domestic stock markets are likely to halt a four-day winning run on Thursday, as Asian equities receded from record highs amid concerns about returning lockdown restrictions due to still increasing COVID-19 infections. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty index - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark - fell 102 points ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 1 per cent lower at 12,892.

Share markets elsewhere in Asia followed Wall Street's sharp selloff on Thursday, as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major US cities hosed down earlier investor enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Here are few stocks that will be in focus in Thursday's session:

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries shares will be watched closely on Friday, a day after its retail arm had completed its fundraising exercise as more than half a dozen investors poured Rs 47,265 crore into a 10.09 per cent stake in the company in two months.

Reliance Retail Ventures began raising capital in September, with US-based private equity firm Silver Lake Partners pumping Rs 7,500 crore for a 1.6 per cent stake.