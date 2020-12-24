Stocks To Watch: Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Tata Communications, CG Power

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities shares will make their debut on the bourses today.

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a mildly positive opening, going by cues from the Asian markets and early trends on SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 32-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,651, higher by 32 points or 0.27 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes gained for second straight session on Wednesday, led by strength in information technology heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.The BSE Sensex jumped 437.49 points or 0.95 per cent to 46,444.18 and the Nifty rose 134.80 points or 1 per cent to 13,601.10.

Here are few stocks to watch in Thursday's trade (December 24, 2020):

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities shares are likely to hog the limelight after making their debut on the bourses. The shares were issued at Rs 288 per share.

Tata Communications

Tata Communications shares may witness some buying interest after the company acquired majority equity stake of 58.1 per cent in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider, which will help the telecom company provide better offerings to its enterprise customers globally.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares may be in focus after the company inaugurated a new motor manufacturing facility 'Smart LV Motors' at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.