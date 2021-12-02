Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, HUL, TVS Motor

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade cautiously on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.30 per cent or 51.75 points to 17,183.20.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had ended 619.92 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 57,684.79 on Wednesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had surged 183.70 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 17,166.90.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker has witnessed a 3 per cent drop in production last month. Maruti reported a total production of 1,45,560 units in November compared to 1,50,221 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto: The company's two-wheeler sales for the month of November this year declined 23 per cent to 144,953 units from the 188,196 units sold last year during the same phase. The exports for the same category dipped just 2 per cent from 196,797 units last year to 193,520 vehicles being exported this year.

Nykaa: The cosmetics-to-fashion retailer plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300, founder and Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said, significantly building its offline presence in the country. Ms Nayar declined to give a timeline for the rollout but said the company was targeting 100 cities, adding to the 84 retail outlets it already operates in 40 cities.

HUL: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has eliminated the use of coal across its operations in India, replacing it with cleaner biomass and biodiesel, as part of a plan to cut carbon emissions.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company has registered a decline in two-wheeler sales in November. The sale figures for last month stood at 272,693 units as against sales of 322,709 in November 2020.

Also, Anand Rathi initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today.