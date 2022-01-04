Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Future Retail, GAIL India, Vedanta

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade cautiously on Tuesday taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares were mixed as Japan's Nikkei rose 1.38 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.37 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index slipped as much as 0.61 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved a tad higher -- 2.50 points or 0.01 per cent -- to 17,685.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged surged 929 points or 1.60 per cent to close at 59,183 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 272 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 17,626.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has witnessed a 2 per cent drop in production last month. Maruti reported a total production of 1,52,029 units in December 2021 as compared to 1,55,127 units in the year-ago period.

Future Retail: The company, along with its promoters, has approached the Delhi High Court against the orders passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) last week related to the Future-Reliance deal.

GAIL India: The company has paid first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). "Accordingly, GAIL is paying an amount of Rs 913.84 crore to the government and Rs 862.31 crore to other Shareholders as first interim dividend for FY22," the company stated in a notification to the exchanges.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for over-burden removal contract mining work for Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area, in Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,683.02 crore by the South Eastern Coalfield (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India.

Vedanta: The company has said the cast metal aluminium production at its smelters stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current financial, registering an increase of 16 per cent.