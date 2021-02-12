Stocks To Watch: ITC, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open marginally lower in trade on Friday as indicated by the Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange. SGX Nifty or commonly known as Singapore Nifty fell 22 points or 0.14 per cent to 15,175. In Thursday's session, the Sensex and Nifty managed to close higher amid a choppy session led by gains in Reliance Industries which rose over 4 per cent adding more than 200 points to the Sensex. Markets in Greater China and most of Southeast Asia are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent.

Here are stocks to watch in Friday's session:

ITC: The country's largest cigarette maker on Thursday post market hours reported that its annual net profit declined 12 per cent to Rs 3,663 crore in December quarter. Its revenue from operations advanced 5 per cent to Rs 12,580.40 crore.

Sun Pharma: The country's leading drug maker informed stock exchanges that it has settled whistleblower matter. "The aforementioned proceedings have been settled and disposed as per the settlement terms set out in the Settlement Order(s), without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law in accordance with the terms of SEBI," Sun Pharma said in an exchange filing.

Power Grid: The Delhi-based firm's net profit rose 24 per cent to Rs 3,323.85 crore. Its revenue rose nearly 8 per cent to Rs 9,677 crore.

SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation: Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent. These new limits would remain "in force up to March 31, 2021, or until further orders", the ministry said its order on Thursday.

Ashok Leyland: The Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker on Thursday reported net loss of Rs 19 crore against profit of Rs 28 crore in the same quarter last year.