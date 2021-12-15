Stocks To Watch: ITC, Axis Bank, Future Retail, Adani Green Energy

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are expected to trade cautiously on Wednesday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian markets stood still as the world waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.83 per cent or 145.75 points down to 17,316.20.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 166.33 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 58,117.09 on Tuesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had dropped 43.35 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 17,324.90.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

ITC: The multi-business conglomerate has not given any concrete plan for demerger and listing of businesses to unlock value at its analyst meet, but did not rule out that those are options for the company, according to analysts present at the programme.

Future Retail: Amazon has warned antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) that revoking its 2019 deal with Future Group would send a negative signal to foreign investors and allow local retail behemoth Reliance to "further restrict competition", news agency Reuters reported.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender has said it will not be joining force with peers seeking an extension of timelines for meeting financial parameters on loans recast under the Kamath committee framework because of the pandemic-related stress.

Adani Green Energy: The company has inked a pact with state run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4667 MW of green energy. According to a company statement, this is the world's largest ever green power purchase agreement (PPA).

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued revised guidelines on a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), excluding government-owned ones, effective from October 1, 2022, on the lines of what it had introduced for banks in 2002.