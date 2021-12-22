Stocks To Watch: IOC, Metro Brands, SBI, HCL Tech

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade in green on Wednesday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian share markets were gaining ground despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.23 per cent or 39 points up to 16,853.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 497 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 56,319.01 on Tuesday; while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 16,770.85.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

IOC: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has acquired a nearly 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange Ltd - the country's first automated national level exchange for the trading of natural gas. IOC joins the likes of oil and gas explorer ONGC, gas utility GAIL Torrent Gas Pvt Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd which already have acquired 5 per cent equity each in IGX.

SBI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India has acquired a minority stake in JSW Cement Ltd with an investment of Rs 100 crore via compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).

Metro Brands: Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed footwear retailer's shares will debut on the bourses today. The initial public offer (IPO) of the company was subscribed 3.64 times between December 10 and 14.

Yes Bank: The private lender's board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 10,000 crore. "The board of directors of Yes Bank in its meeting held on December 21, 2021, inter alia, have considered and approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, warrants and any other equity-linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders/ regulators, as applicable for an amount up to Rs 10,000 crore,” a regulatory filing read.

HCL Technologies: The IT company has signed a five-year agreement with CEMEX, a global construction materials company, to deliver the next generation of employee services enabled by digital transformation, increased automation and near real-time analytics as part of the CEMEX "Working Smarter Program."