Stocks To Watch In Trade Today: Wipro, Biocon, TVS Motor Company

Information technology major Wipro will begin its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback today

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains witnessed in the previous three sessions, due to positive cues from the global market front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 39-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,927, higher by 39 points or 0.27 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Here Are Some Stocks To Watch In Trade Today

Wipro

Wipro shares are likely to be in the limelight as the IT major's Rs 9,500-crore share buyback begins today. The buyback will close on January 11.

Biocon

Biocon shares may witness some action after the pharma company expanded its generic formulations portfolio, with the launch of tacrolimus capsules in the United States.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor counter could see investor interesrt after the company introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh.