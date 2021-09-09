Stocks To Watch: Infosys, TCS, Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Critical Care has received nod from US FDA for generic of sedative, Precedex

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 58-points loss. Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, spooked by worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy's recovery and on uncertainty about when the US Federal Reserve may pull back its accommodative policies. Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Thursday morning trade as investors reacted to the release of China's August inflation data. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Nifty, with a 58-points loss. At 8:15 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,324 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 29.22 points to 58,250.26 and NSE Nifty declined 8.60 points to 17,353.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys and The Economist Group have announced a new strategic partnership to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises' arm Piramal Critical Care has received nod from US FDA for generic of sedative, Precedex.

KPI Global Infrastructure

KPI Global Infrastructure has terminated power purchase agreement signed for the capacity of 1.10 MW solar power plant under Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment.

Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power' subsidiary Jindal Steel & Power (Australia) has made a pre-payment of $105.66 million (Rs 777.4 crore). The prepayment has helped reduce the Australian debt by approximately 50 percent.

TCS

Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, has partnered with TCS to accelerate its journey to the cloud.