Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Edelweiss Financial Services

The benchmark indices are likely to open on a subdued note on the back of mixed cues from the global markets. Asian markets were trading mixed on Tuesday; Taiwan Weighted and Kospi shed 0.5 per cent each, while Nikkei gained 1 percent. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 6-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,425, lower by six points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex climbed 166.96 points to 58,296.91 and Nifty rose 54.20 points to surpass 17,400.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider the closure of the buyback programme.

Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss Financial Services has raised Rs 400 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported consolidated profit of Rs 114.28 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 37.52 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues declined from Rs 2,631.61 crore to Rs 2,202.97 crore on a YoY basis.