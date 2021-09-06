Stocks To Watch: Ashoka Buildcon, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Lombard

Dr Reddy's has entered into an agreement with Citius Pharma to sell its rights to anti-cancer agent

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, continuing with the strength in the previous trading session. The Nasdaq closed Friday at a fresh record, but Wall Street's main indexes headed into the Labor Day weekend in mixed fashion reacting to a disappointing U.S. jobs report. Asian shares got off to a mixed start on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 46-points gain.

The Sensex had climbed 277.41 points to 58,129.95 and the Nifty had jumped 89.40 points to 17,323.60.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon has received the letter of award from Adani Road Transport for the execution of civil and associated works on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) for six- laning of the national corridor NH-19 from Pangarh to Palsit in West Bengal.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has entered into a definitive agreement with Citius Pharmaceuticals to sell its rights to anti-cancer agent E7777 (denileukin diftitox).

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard has received regulatory and other approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the demerger of the general insurance business of Bharti AXA General.