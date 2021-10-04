Stocks To Watch: NTPC, Zee Entertainment, Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies' board of directors will meet on October 6 to consider fund-raising plans

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the markets back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,531, higher by one points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 360.78 points to close at 58,765.58 and the Nifty declined 86.20 points to 17,532.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

NTPC

NTPC is reportedly planning to list its three subsidiaries to meet the government's target of asset monetization worth Rs 15,000 crore. The three companies are NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam ltd (NVVN), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation ltd (NEEPCO) and NTPC-Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL).

Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has moved the Bombay high court asking it to declare the shareholders' meeting requisition notice sent by Investo as "illegal and invalid".

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies' board of directors will meet on October 6 to consider and approve the proposal to raise capital by issuance of equity shares or other securities on a preferential basis.

Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement has started commercial production at its Marwar cement plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.