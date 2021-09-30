Stocks To Watch: Blue Dart Express, Ashoka Buildcon, IndiaMART InterMESH

Ashoka Buildcon has acquired the remaining 40 per cent stake in ABSRPL for Rs 2 lakh

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Asian markets are trading in the red and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the markets back home. A 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,658, lower by 47 points or 0.35 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex shed 254.33 points to 59,413.27 and the Nifty fell 37.30 points to 17,711.30.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express has announced an increase in prices, effective from January 2022. The average shipping price increase will be 9.6 per cent compared to 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon has acquired the remaining 40 per cent stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road (ABSRPL) for Rs 2 lakh.

IndiaMART InterMESH

IndiaMART InterMESH has made an additional investment of Rs 10 crore to acquire a 7 per cent stake in Mobisy Technologies (MTPL). The total shareholding of the company in MTPL, post this investment, will be 15.98 per cent.