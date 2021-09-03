Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Granules India, Adani Green Energy

Granules India has received a licence from DRDO to make and market COVID-19 drug

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flat note post the rally in the previous session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the Nifty, with a 9-point decline. On the global front, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes on Thursday, while the Dow also posted a modest gain, as higher commodity prices helped energy names recover ground. And Asian Indices were trading mixed, with Kospi and Taiwan Weighted up 0.5 per cent each, and Hang Seng and Straits Times trading in the red.

On September 2, the BSE Sensex had climbed 514.33 points to 57,852.54 and the Nifty rose 157.90 points to 17,234.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired sole control of Just Dial and now holds 40.98 per cent in the company.

Granules India

Granules India has received a licence from Defence Research & Development Organisation to manufacture and market COVID-19 treatment drug, 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG).

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy has raised $750 million to fully fund equity needs for its under-construction pipeline. The fully-funded pipeline is on track to be the world's largest renewable energy platform by 2030, as per the firm.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank has approved raising of equity share capital upto Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches, and Rs 1,000 crore by way of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.