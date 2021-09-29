Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Shreyas Shipping, Atul Auto, Lupin

Shreyas Shipping has signed a MOA for acquisition of one bulk carrier of 35,152 DWT

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red in line with the negative trends in the global markets. Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower overnight, Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Wednesday morning and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the markets back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,617, lower by 107 points or 0.95 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex declined 410.28 points to 59,667.60 and the Nifty fell 106.50 points to 17,748.60.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys and SAP have joined hands to drive business innovation with new leads and proposals solution for the professional services industry.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics

Shreyas Shipping has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for acquisition of one bulk carrier of 35,152 DWT.

Atul Auto

The commercial production at Atul Auto's Bhayla, Ahmedabad plant for manufacturing three-wheeler automobiles has started on September 27.

Lupin

Lupin has launched Droxidopa capsules, a generic equivalent of Northera capsules of Lundbeck NA, in the United States for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness and lightheadedness.