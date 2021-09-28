Stocks To Watch: BPCL, RBL Bank, Raymond

RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on RBL Bank for breaching deposit norms.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX )Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 18-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,874, higher by 18 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had closed higher by 29.41 points and the NSE Nifty had gained two points to 17,855.10.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

BPCL

BPCL is planning to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years to raise petrochemical production capacity, gas business, clean fuel and augment its marketing infrastructure.

RBL Bank

Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on RBL Bank for breaching deposit and board composition norms.

Raymond

Raymond has announced that its board has approved consolidation of tools & hardware and auto components businesses into engineering business for improving synergies and exploring monetization options for deleveraging Raymond.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises' subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has signed a share subscription agreement with April Moon Retail (AMRPL) for strategic partnership to operate duty free outlets in airports.

Cyient

Cyient was recently recognized by Amazon Web Services as a select-tier consulting partner in the AWS Partner Network.