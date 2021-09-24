Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank

Vedanta will delist its American Depository shares from the New York Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, post the stupendous rally witnessed on Thursday, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the markets back home, with a 11-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,840 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

U.S. stocks gained more than 1% on Thursday as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates. And stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning as investors continue to watch developments surrounding China Evergrande Group.

The benchmark indices had ended at record closing highs On September 23, with the BSE Sensex surging 958.03 points to 59,885.36 and the Nifty climbed 276.30 points to 17,823 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary called Adani Digital Labs. The subsidiary will transform consumer businesses to digital first businesses by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling customers to interact with all B2C businesses of Adani Group.

Vedanta

Vedanta will delist its American Depository shares from the New York Stock Exchange due to low trading volumes and higher cost of maintenance.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank has acquired 50 lakh shares or 4.79 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Mcleod Russel India after invocation of pledge.

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon has acquired a 60 per cent stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road for Rs 3 lakh.

Sansera Engineering

Sansera Engineering will list on the bourses today i.e. September 24.