Stocks To Watch: MTAR Technologies, Mphasis, Torrent Power

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note due to subdued global cues. US stocks ended near flat on Tuesday after a broad sell-off the day before, with worries over troubles at developer China Evergrande and caution ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy news keeping a lid on the market. Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Wednesday amid lingering nerves about the fallout from a looming failure at China Evergrande and anticipation the Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the Nifty. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,574, lower by 13 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The BSE Sensex jumped 514.34 points to 59,005.27 and the NSE Nifty climbed 165.10 points to 17,562.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies has received NADCAP Certification for its 100 per cent EOU and Unit 5 in Telangana for 12 months until November 2022.

Mphasis

Mphasis has acquired Blink UX for $94 million.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Surya Vidyut at an enterprises value of Rs 790 crore.

KEC International

KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major, has secured new orders worth Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses including transmission & distribution, railways and civil works.