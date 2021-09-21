Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Cadila Healthcare

HCL Technologies has announced a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green a day after falling around a per cent, going by early indications from trading in SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 43-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,417, higher by 43 points or 0.35 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The BSE Sensex was down 524.96 points to close at 58,490.93, while the Nifty50 fell 188.30 points to 17,396.90 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (September 21, 2021)

Adani Ports and SEZ

Adani Ports has received go-ahead from the Competition Commission of India to acquire 10.40 per cent shareholding of Gangavaram Port.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has announced a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc., a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems, and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity, and speed to market.

Cadila Healthcare

Zydus Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement with Integrace to sell two brands viz. Mifegest and Cytolog. The transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of agreement subject to customary approvals.

Coal India

Coal India's arm Bharat Coking Coal has signed a revenue-sharing contract of around Rs 1,880 crore with Prabha Energy for commercial extraction of a coal bed methane.