Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Cadila Healthcare, NCL Industries

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red on the back of negative global cues. US stocks ended sharply lower in a broad sell-off on Friday, ending a week buffeted by strong economic data, corporate tax hike worries, the Delta COVID variant, and possible shifts in the US Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering asset purchases. Asian shares eased on Monday ahead of a week graced with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Nifty, with a 129-points loss.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had corrected 125.27 points to close at 59,015.89 and Nifty fell 44.30 points to 17,585.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Wipro

Wipro has launched the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Cadila Healthcare

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from USFDA for vortioxetine tablets, which are used for treating depression.

NCL Industries

NCL Industries has entered into a joint venture agreement with Moravia Containers A.S. of Czech Republic to set up a joint venture company for manufacturing modular containers and systems.

Nazara Technologies

NODWIN Gaming, an independent subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has acquired the gaming and adjacent IP business of OML Entertainment for Rs 73 crore.