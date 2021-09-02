Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank

SBI has raised Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel - compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flat note due to mixed global cues. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade, with Australia's July trade data expected later in the day. On the other hand, the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Wednesday as September kicked off with renewed buying of technology stock. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 8-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,108, higher by 18 points, on the Singaporean Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 214.18 points to 57,338.21 and Nifty declined 55.90 points to 17,076.30.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Axis Bank

The RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Axis Bank for contravention of certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

State Bank of India

SBI has raised Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel - compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank has completed the sale of an 8.6 percent stake in Airtel Payments Bank for Rs 294.8 crore.

Vedanta

Vedanta has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share for FY22 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore. The record date for the purpose of dividend payment is September 9, 2021.