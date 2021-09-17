Stocks To Watch: Banking Stocks, Hero MotoCorp, Biocon

Hero MotoCorp will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters up to Rs 3,000 from September 20

The stock markets are likely to open in the green, after hitting fresh lifetime highs in the previous session, going by positive indications from SGX Nifty trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 89-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,694, higher by 89 points or 0.75 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had rallied 417.96 points to 59,141.16 and the Nifty jumped 110 points to 17,629.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Banking stocks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a 'bad bank', with the government guaranteeing up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp will hike its prices across a range of motorcycles and scooters up to Rs 3,000 with effect from September 20 to offset the impact of commodity inflation.

Biocon

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, will offer around 15 per cent stake to Serum Institute Life Sciences at a post-money valuation of about $4.9 billion.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has taken a majority stake in GO AG through its Singapore subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore).