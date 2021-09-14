Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Wipro, DCM Shriram

Wipro has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank to provide services to VirtualBank

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, goin early indicationd from SGX Nifty trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 45-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,420 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The S&P 500 closed higher on Monday, ending a five-day losing streak as investors focused on potential corporate tax hikes and upcoming economic data. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of U.S. consumer inflation data for August.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex declined 127.31 points to close at 58,177.76 and Nifty shed 14 points to 17,355.

Infosys

Infosys has bought back over 5.58 crore equity shares as part of its Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer, at a volume-weighted average price of Rs 1,648.53 per share.

Wipro

Wipro has partnered with the Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to provide services to VirtualBank, an established digital bank.

DCM Shriram

DCM Shriram will acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake of joint venture Shriram Axiall (SAPL) from Axiall LLC USA.

Arvind SmartSpaces

Arvind SmartSpaces has raised Rs 85 crore from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 (H-CARE 1).

Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will list on the bourses today.