Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Reliance Infra, LIC Housing Finance

The domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally lower on the back of not-so-encouraging cues from the global front. Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday as investors weighed signs of higher inflation and Asian shares made a guarded start to the week. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for markets back home. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,359 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex climbed 54.81 points to 58,305.07 and NSE Nifty was up 15.80 points at 17,369.30.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys has launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalised omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure has won arbitration award against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the Supreme Court directing DMRC to pay damages of Rs 2,950 crore plus interest upto the date of payment to Reliance Infrastructure promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

Punjab National Bank

The Punjab National Bank's board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds.

LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance has announced that it has raised over Rs 2,335 crore by issuing preference shares to LIC.

Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila has received approval from the US health regulator to market brexpiprazole tablets, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia, in the American market.