Stocks To Watch In Trade Today: Pfizer India, Reliance Industries, Tata Consumer

The domestic stock markets are likely to open lower, a day after closing at record highs, going by indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 42-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,284, lower by 42 points or 0.4 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

A gauge of Asian shares hit a record peak on Monday on hopes of a much-needed U.S. stimulus package before year-end just as coronavirus vaccines roll out, while oil prices hovered near their highest since March.

Here Are Some Stocks To Watch In Trade Today

Pfizer India

Pfizer India shares are likely be in the limelight after Pfizer became the first pharma company to seek an emergency use authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India for its Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries shares may see some buying interest after the National Company Law Tribunal approved a resolution plan for the acquisition of Reliance Infratel by a group entity of Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products shares could attract investor interest after the company said that its Australia-based step-down subsidiary is selling MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group for 1.25 million Australian dollars.

Tata Power

Tata Power counter is set to witness some action after the company received the Letter of Intent (LOI) for supplying electricity to the consumers of two electricity distribution companies (discoms) in Odisha—the Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO) and the Southern Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (SOUTCO).