Stocks To Watch: Auto And Banking Shares, TCS, JSW Energy

The domestic markets are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the markets back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,849, higher by 34 points or 0.27 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

World equity markets rebounded on October 7 after United States Senate leaders moved to avert a US debt default, while a global easing in energy prices tempered deepening fears of "stagflation." The Dow Jones gained 0.98 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.83 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite moved up 1.05 per cent.

Asian shares rose on October 8 as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key US jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, after rallying 2.1 percent the day before, its biggest daily gain since August. Japan's Nikkei index advanced 1.8 per cent.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rallied 488.10 points to close at 59,677.83 and the NSE Nifty jumped 144.30 points to 17,790.30.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Auto, Banking shares

The rate-sensitive auto and banking shares will be in the limelight as the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its policy decision today i.e. October 8, at the end of the 3-day bi-monthly review meeting

TCS

TCS will announce the September 2021 quarter earnings post market hours today.

G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary as special purpose vehicle - GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited, to undertake Development of 6-lane Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield section of NH-754A as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Package-1).

JSW Energy

JSW Energy has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, for procurement of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.

Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings, a leading supplier of rolled, forged and machined products, has announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with US-based technology partner for the development of electric vehicle powertrain components for the Indian EV market.

NTPC

NTPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the French company lectricité de France S.A. (EDF), headquartered in Paris, to explore potential power project development opportunities in West Asia, Asia, Europe and Africa.