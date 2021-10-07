Stocks To Watch: TCS, Nazara Technologies, Tata Steel

Nazara Technologies has raised Rs 315 crore through a preferential allotment of shares

The domestic stock markets are likely to open strong, post the losses in the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India, with a 144-points gain. At 7:30 a,m, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,772, higher by 144 points or 0.89 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.On October 6, the BSE Sensex fell 555.15 points to 59,189.73 and the Nifty declined 176.30 points to 17,646.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services has announced that its long-standing partnership with SBI, India's largest bank, has been extended for another five years as the bank embarks on its next leg of growth based on the three pillars of technology, resilience and people.

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies has raised Rs 315 crore through a preferential allotment of shares to two institutional investors, the company said in an exchange filing.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel saw a muted September quarter in terms of overall volume deliveries and crude steel production, the company said in a regulatory filing. Tata Steel Europe clocked a steel production of 2.56 million tonnes in the quarter compared to 2.67 million tonnes in the last quarter, a decline of 4 per cent.

NIIT

The US-based Sutherland and StackRoute, an NIIT venture, have entered into a partnership to launch an immersive training program designed to identify the right talent and develop them as high-quality full-stack IT professionals.