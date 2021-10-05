Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Srei Infrastructure Finance

Bharti Airtel's Rs 21,000-crore rights issue will open on October 5 and close on October 21

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red in line with negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Nifty, with a 143-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,567, lower by 143 points or 1.20 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Japanese shares tumbled to one-month low on Tuesday as spikes in oil prices stoked further worries about inflation and monetary tightening globally.

Overnight, the US markets fell around a per cent as investors worried about the potential for renewed U.S.-China trade tensions, stalled talks in Congress and rising inflation as oil prices surged to multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones declined 0.94 per cent to 34,002.92, the S&P 500 lost 1.30 per cent to 4,300.46 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.14 per cent to 14,255.49.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had climbed 533.74 points to close at 59,299.32 and Nifty jumped 159.30 points to 17,691.30.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel's Rs 21,000-crore rights issue will open on October 5 and close on October 21.

Srei Infrastructure Finance

The Reserve Bank of India has superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance, and appointed an administrator.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's advances grew more than 15 per cent to Rs 11.99 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, and deposits were up 14 per cent.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam has entered into an agreement with Tata Steel for implementation of infrastructure projects.

Adani Green

Adani Green has completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings (SB Energy India) in an all-cash deal, for which definitive agreements were signed on 18 May 2021