Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors, RIL

Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the markets back home.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets opened higher on Wednesday led by gains across all sectors. However, Asian shares were on edge as worries about soaring power prices fuelling inflation weighed on sentiment and drove expectations the United States would taper its emergency bond buying programme, holding the dollar at a one-year high. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. Nifty futures were trading at 18,075.80, 67.25 points or 0.37% up on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the benchmark BSE sensex had closed 76.72 points or 0.13% higher at 60,135.78 – marking its new closing high as well. The broader NSE Nifty has surged 50.75 points or 0.28% to its all-time closing high of 17,945.95.

Here Are The Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Infosys: Infosys will be releasing its Q2 results after market hours today.

Wipro: Wipro will also be announcing its results for the September quarter after market hours.

Tata Motors: Private equity investor TPG Group has announced that it will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary of Tata Motors.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd is on a shopping spree. Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a subsidiary of RIL, has entered into an agreement with Germany-based NexWafe GmbH (NexWafe) for acquiring 86,887 series C preferred shares of face value of 1 euro each.

Also, aviation stocks will be in focus as the government has announced the lifting of restrictions on capacity for domestic airlines from October 18.