Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Adani Ports, HCL Tech

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the markets back home.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are likely to trade cautiously on Tuesday taking cues from the Asian markets. Asian shares dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm, as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears, clouding investor sentiment before the U.S. corporate earnings season. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the markets back home. Nifty futures were trading at 17,867, 64 points or 0.36% lower on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the benchmark BSE sensex had jumped 381.23 points or 0.64% to close at 60,059.06, just shy of its lifetime high; while the broader NSE Nifty rose 104.85 points or 0.59% to hit fresh closing peak of 17,895.20.

Here are the stocks to watch during today's session:

Adani Ports: India's largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has said that its terminals would no longer handle export and import of container cargoes from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15. The decision comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan at the Mundra Port.

ZEEL: U.S. investment firm Invesco on Monday had lashed out at Indian TV giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and objected to some terms of its proposed merger with Japan's Sony Group, asking shareholders of the Indian firm to support a bid to revamp its management.

Tata Motors: The company's global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689 vehicles, higher by 24% as compared to the same period last year (Q2 FY21).

HCL Technologies: The IT company said it has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to jointly launch healthcare and life sciences solutions.

Infosys: Infosys is expected to announce its second quarter results for the financial year 2021-22 (Q2 FY22) on October 13.

Delta Corp: The company had reported a consolidated loss at Rs 22.57 crore in Q2 FY22 against loss of Rs 54.91 crore in the same period last year.