Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, TCS, Vakrangee

TCS reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 9,624 crore for the quarter ended September 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open a tad higher on the back of positive cues from the Asian markets. Asian markets were firm in early trading, with Hang Seng and Nikkei gaining 1 per cent each, and Shanghai Composite adding 0.5 per cent. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the markets back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,906.50, higher by 35 points or 0.2 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex climbed 381.23 points to close at 60,059.06 and NSE Nifty rose 104.90 points to 17,895.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a unit of Reliance Industries, to acquire 40 per cent of Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) as part of the company's clean-energy ambitions.

TCS

TCS reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 9,624 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 8,433 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 46,867 crore from Rs 40,135 crore YoY.

Vakrangee

Vakrangee reported net profit growth of 100.90 per cent to Rs 26.74 crore for the quarter ended September, up from Rs 13.31 crore in the year-ago period. Sales rose 195.02 per cent year-on-year to Rs 207.19 crore during the period under review.

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma has received tentative approval from US FDA for Sugammadex injection, single-dose vial, which is used to reverse the effects of the muscle relaxants Rocuronium Bromide and Vecuronium Bromide given to patients during surgery.