Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Britannia

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note. On Monday, the Sensex ended 478 points higher at 60,546 and Nifty 50 index advanced 152 points to settle at 18,069. The Nifty 50 index is likely to open above its important psychological level of 18,100 as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange.

On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time closing highs for the eight straight session, while the blue-chip Dow notched its second consecutive record closing high.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session:



Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries signed an agreement to sell off the last of its shale gas businesses, upstream assets in Eagleford, Texas, marking the company's exit from the shale gas play in North America. The agreement was signed on Monday to sell off the assets associated with its subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) in Eagleford shale play.

Cadila Healthcare

On Monday, Cadila Healthcare informed the stock exchanges that it received a order from the government of India to supply one crore doses of 'ZyCoV-D' - the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine, at Rs 265 per dose, and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs. 93 per dose, excluding GST.



Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries reported a 23 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 384.22 crore on a consolidated basis in the July-September quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 5.5 per cent on year to Rs 3,607/4 crore.