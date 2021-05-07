Stocks To Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC

HDFC is likely to be in the limelight ahead of its earnings, which will be reported during the day.

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a positive opening, continuing with the momentum witnessed on the previous day, due to favourable global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 46-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,843, higher by 46 points or 0.37 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rose 272.21 points to 48,949.76 and Nifty jumped 106.90 points to 14,724.80.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's standalone net profit rose 39.4 per cent to Rs 865 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 620.7 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenues grew 39.2 per cent to Rs 8,686 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products reported consolidated profit of Rs 53.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against a loss of Rs 76.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

HDFC

HDFC is likely to be in the limelight ahead of its earnings, which will be reported during the day.