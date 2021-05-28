Stocks To Watch: Sun Pharma, TCS, Eicher Motors

TCS has completed the acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains of the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 49-point gain. At 7:20 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,463, higher by 49 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rose 97.70 points and NSE Nifty Closed at a record high of 15,337.90, up 36.40 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma reported a two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 894.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 399.84 crore in the same quarter last year.

TCS

TCS has completed the acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' net profit rose 72.9 per cent to Rs 526.1 crore in the March quarter from Rs 304.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

UCO Bank

UCO Bank' board has approved raising equity capital amounting to Rs 3,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22.