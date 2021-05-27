Stocks To Watch: BPCL, TCS, Cummins, Berger Paints

TCS has partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat in line with the cues from the global front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India, with a 4-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,305, higher by 4 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex climbed 379.99 points to 51,017.52 and Nifty jumped 93 points to 15,301.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

BPCL

BPCL posted its highest-ever profit of Rs 19,041.67 crore in FY21 compared to Rs 2,683.19 crores in the same quarter last year.

Tata Consultancy Services

TCS has partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Cummins India

Cummins India reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 168.56 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 170.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India reported more than doubling in consolidated net profit to Rs 208.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations. It had reported a net profit of Rs 103.18 crore for the year-ago period.