Stocks To Watch:Grasim Industries,Panacea Biotec,SBI Cards

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains witnessed in the previous session, as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 99-point gain. On Monday, the BSE Sensex had closed higher by 111 points or 0.22 per cent at 50,651.90 and NSE Nifty had settled with gains of 22 points or 0.15 per cent at 15,197.70.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries reported a 35.7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 480.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 353.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Cards and Payment Services has framed a COVID-19 related stress resolution mechanism in accordance with the RBI's recently announced relief measures, it said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Cipla

Roche India and Cipla have announced the launch of Roche's Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India. It would be priced at Rs 59,750 per dose and would be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk.