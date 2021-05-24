Stocks To Watch: JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Shree Cement

Shree Cement reported a 30.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 767.6 crore in the March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, post the nearly 2 per cent rally witnessed on Friday, going by muted global cues. Asian markets have had a quite opening and SGX Nifty futures are trading mildly in the negative. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 15,187, lower by 38 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had skyrocketed by 975.62 points or 1.97 per cent to 50,540.48 and Nifty had climbed 269.30 points or 1.81 per cent to 15,175.30.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported a jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,191 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 188 crore in the same quarter ended March 2020, while revenue rose 50.6 per cent to Rs 26,934 crore during the same period.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp will resume production at all its manufacturing plants in India from today after temporarily shutting operations due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Shree Cement

Shree Cement reported a 30.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 767.6 crore in the March quarter from Rs 588.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

MCX

MCX's Q4F21 net profit dropped 41.31 per cent to Rs 38.44 crore from Rs 65.50 crore, while consolidated net income fell to Rs 108.46 crore.