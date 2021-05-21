Stocks To Watch: Mindtree, HPCL,Torrent Power

HPCL reported a 28.6 per cent rise in standalone profit to Rs 3,018 crore in quarter ended March 2021

The domestic stock markets arev likely to have a gap-up opening, on the back of positive global cues. Wall Street had a firm closing overnight, Asian markets are off to a cheerful start and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a strong opening for the indices back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,053, higher by 115 points or 1 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 0.68 per cent lower at 49,565 and Nifty had declined 0.83 per cent to close at 14,906.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Mindtree

Mindtree will acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud-based platform of L&T, for a total consideration of Rs 198 crore. The acquisition is expected to enhance Mindtree's cloud-based internet of things and artificial intelligence capabilities for Industry 4.0.

HPCL

HPCL reported a 28.6 per cent rise in standalone profit to Rs 3,018 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 2,345.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power reported consolidated profit at Rs 398.1 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 273.94 crore in Q4FY20, while revenues rose to Rs 3,084.13 crore from Rs 2,983.5 crore on a YoY basis.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a consolidated profit of Rs 275.8 crore in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.