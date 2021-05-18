Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies

Reliance Jio Infocomm isconstructing India's largest international submarine cable system

The domestic stock markets are likely to open strong, continuing with the momentum witnessed in the previous session, on the back of positive Asian cues and a decline in Covid cases across the country. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India, with a 158-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,104, higher by 158 points or 1.45 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex jumped 848.18 points to 49,580.73 and Nifty climbed 245.40 points to 14,923.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the period ended March 31, 2021, for which it credited robust customer addition and a major spurt in home business segment. The company had posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore during the corresponding period of FY20.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio Infocomm is constructing India's largest international submarine cable system. Reliance Jio will be deploying two next-generation cables to support the growing demand for data in India.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors will declare its Q4 numbers during the day.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has announced plans to expand investment in UK, with hiring of 1,000 technology professionals, to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank has approved raising Rs 1,750 crore through qualified institutional placement at a floor price of Rs 35.60 per share.