Stocks To Watch: L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Zensar Technologies

Hero MotoCorp will resume production at Gurugram, Dharuhera and Haridwar today

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by positive cues from the global front. Wall Street had closed higher over the weekend, Asian markets are looking up in early trading and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,787, higher by 77 points or 0.6 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The markets had ended flat on Friday; the BSE Sensex rose 41.75 points and Nifty fell 18.70 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro's consolidated profit rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 3,820.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 compared to Rs 3,430 crore in the same quarter last year.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp will resume production at three of its plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from today.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies will acquire the US-based M3bi for an aggregate upfront payment of $21.60 million and performance-based deferred payments over 36 months, not exceeding $9 million.