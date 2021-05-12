Stocks To Watch: Infosys,Siemens, Godrej Consumer Products

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Britvic to accelerate its digital strategy

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, in line with lacklustre cues from the global market front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 4-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,845 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had declined 340.60 points to close at 49,161.81 and the Nifty had slipped 91.60 points to 14,850.80.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Britvic to accelerate its digital strategy.

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products' consolidated profit rose 59.1 per cent to Rs 365.84 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 229.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Siemens

Siemens' consolidated profit in the quarter ended March 2021 jumped 90 per cent to Rs 334.4 crore from Rs 175.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.