Stocks To Watch: InterGlobe Aviation, JMC Projects

JMC Projects posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.44 crore for January-March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red on the back of negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India, with a 205-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,783, weaker by 205 points or 0.1.7 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex gained 295.94 points to close at 49,502.41 and the Nifty rose 119.20 points to 14,942.40 to gain for the fourth day in a row.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that its board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of shares to institutional investors.

JMC Projects

JMC Projects posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.44 crore for the January-March quarter driven by higher revenues, as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 54.76 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

Nava Bharat Ventures

Nava Bharat Ventures has synchronized the 60MW IPP in Odisha with the grid and has commenced power flows for merchant trade.