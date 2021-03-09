Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Energy

JSW Energy has signed a business transfer agreement with JSW Cement for sale of thermal power plant

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, after a subdued closing in the pevious session, going by early indications from SGX Nifty trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 26-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,008, higher by 26 points or 0.17 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had gained 35.75 points to 50,441.07 and Nifty rose 18.10 points to 14,956.20.

Stocks to watch in today's session (March 9, 2021)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board of directors will meet on March 12 to decide on the payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000, 8.10 per cent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, the private lender said in a regulatory filing.

JSW Energy

JSW Energy has signed a business transfer agreement with JSW Cement for the sale of 18 MW thermal power plant at Salboni for Rs 95.67 crore.