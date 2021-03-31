Stocks To Watch: TCS, IRB Infra, IDFC First Bank

IRB Infrastructure Developers has bagged two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, after racing ahead by more than 2 per cent in the previous session, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for the index in India, with a 2-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,926, lower by two points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended the day at 50,136.58, higher by 1128.08 points or 2.30 per cent and the NSE Nifty closed at 14,845.10, up 337.80 points or 2.33 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

TCS

TCS has renewed its strategic partnership with UK's Nationwide Building Society to help strengthen the latter's enterprise agility and operational resilience.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers has bagged two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total projects bagged in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank has fixed the floor price for its Rs 3,000 crore qualified institutional placement issue at Rs 60.34.

Ultratech Cement

Ultratech Cement has repaid long-term loans worth Rs 5,000 crore from the free cash flows generated by the company in the last few quarters