Stocks To Watch: Bank of India, Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, after the nearly 2 per cent losses in the previous session as concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe continue to make investors jittery across the global markets. The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases India in the past one week is also spooking the bulls on Dalal Street. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 29-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,531, lower by 29 points or 0.17 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex plunged 871.13 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 49,180.31 and the NSE Nifty declined 265.40 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 14,549.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (March 25, 2021)

Bank of India

Bank of India said it will raise up to Rs 750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bidding for the bonds will start on March 26 and end on March 30, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc to own and operate Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Craftsman Automation / Laxmi Organic Industries

The shares of Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries will be listing on the exchanges today.