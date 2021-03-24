Stocks To Watch: Hero MotoCorp,Rail Vikas Nigam,Anupam Rasayan

Anupam Rasayan shares will list on the bourses today i.e. March 24.

The stock markets are likely to open in the red as trends on account of negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 44-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,780, lower by 44 points or 0.34 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had reclaimed the 50,000-mark to settle at 50,051.44, up 280.15 points and the NSE Nifty was up 78.40 points at 14,814.80.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (March 24, 2021)

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp will increase prices of its scooters and motorcycles from April 1. The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The price increase across the range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs. 2500 and the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The government plans to sell 15 per cent of Rail Vikas Nigam's equity through an Offer for sale. The initial plan is to sell 20.85 crore shares or 10 per cent of the total equity, with a green shoe option to sell another 10.42 crore shares or 5 per cent. The OFS will open for non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has successfully raised capital of Rs 100 crore through private placement of Tier II bonds. The maturity of these bonds will be March 23, 2031.

Anupam Rasayan

Anupam Rasayan shares will list on the bourses today i.e. March 24. The specialty chemicals company had raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue.